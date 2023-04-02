Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Do you know your favourite comedian was in Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar?

Kapil Sharma-Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Kapil Sharma is the nation's favourite comedian, and his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is among the most-viewed program on television. A guy who hails from Amritsar's humble family background went on to become a national star. His journey is inspiring and captivating at the same time. On the occasion of Kapil Sharma 's birthday, we share an interesting story about him.

Before Kapil become the biggest laughter icon, he tried his luck as a singer. Kapil came to Bombay to become a singer, but destiny had other plans. After becoming a successful comedian and equally successful host, Kapil ventured into films. If you think, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon (2015) was Kapil's first film, then you're wrong.

Do you know that Kapil started his career with one of the nation's biggest blockbusters, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)? Surprised? Yes, Kapil had a role in Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer action drama. Kapil himself narrated his accidental stint in Gadar before Sunny Deol. In 2019, when Sunny appeared on the show to promote his son's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Kapil revealed that he was a part of Gadar. Sharing the details, Sharma said that during the shoot of the film's opening scene, where Sakina (Ameesha) gets separated from her family at the railway station, Kapil was among the extras who were running to board the over-crowded train.

Kapil further revealed that his late father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj was the head constable of Punjab Police, and he was deputed to overlook the security of the shoot. With the help of his father, Kapil got a chance to sneak into the set and participated in the shoot. Sadly, his scene or his blink-and-miss appearance got edited in the final cut. During the shoot, he was abused for acting smart by action director Tinu Verma. Rest, hear it from the horses' mouth

Watch the video

Kapil's journey as a stand-up comedian started when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3. Before TKSS, Kapil proved his mettle in Comedy Circus. On the work front, Kapil was last seen in Zwigato.