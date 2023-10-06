Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

Gurmeet Choudhary wins the internet as his video giving CPR to a man who collapsed on the road goes viral on social media.

Gurmeet Choudhary who is best known for his performances in various television shows, recently won hearts with his humanitarian gesture as he gave CPR to a man who collapsed on the road. The actor’s gesture had fans calling him ‘real hero’.

On Friday, a paparazzi shared a video of Gurmeet Choudhary giving CPR to a man who collapsed on the road and also helped him to reach the hospital. The actor’s video is now going viral on social media with fans heaping praise on the actor for his gesture. Netizens showered love on the actor and called him a “messiah.” In the viral clip, Gurmeet is seen wearing a black t-shirt and military jeans paired with a black cap. The actor is seen giving CPR to the unconscious man by taking the required gaps in between.

One of the comments read, “This is what we call humanity first, I mean hats off bro.” Another wrote, “thank god at least any celeb is a human being, dil jeet liya.” Another fan wrote, “Such a nice guy. God bless you.” Another fan wrote, “Sach ne ji real hero.” Another wrote, “real life hero Gurmeet Choudhary.”

Gurmeet portrayed Lord Ram in Anand Sagar's Ramayan. The actor is also known for his role in television series like Maan Singh Khurana in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi. He also featured in Punnar Vivah opposite Kratika Sengar. He was a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 6, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Khamoshiyan.

Gurmeet Choudhary recently became a father to two daughters. The actor is married to television actress Debina Bonnerjee. The couple welcomed their first daughter in April 2022 followed by another baby girl in November 2022. The actor opened up on welcoming his baby daughter and said, “Actually a lot has changed, responsibilities have increased. When I see Lianna, the world just stops for me. She hypnotizes me, or maybe I get hypnotized. For me, my family is my top priority, and after that, it’s work and everything else. We have understood during the pandemic that your family will always be your biggest support. I believe in it, and for me my family is everything.”

