Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

Gurmeet Choudhary wins the internet as his video giving CPR to a man who collapsed on the road goes viral on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gurmeet Choudhary who is best known for his performances in various television shows, recently won hearts with his humanitarian gesture as he gave CPR to a man who collapsed on the road. The actor’s gesture had fans calling him ‘real hero’. 

On Friday, a paparazzi shared a video of Gurmeet Choudhary giving CPR to a man who collapsed on the road and also helped him to reach the hospital. The actor’s video is now going viral on social media with fans heaping praise on the actor for his gesture. Netizens showered love on the actor and called him a “messiah.” In the viral clip, Gurmeet is seen wearing a black t-shirt and military jeans paired with a black cap. The actor is seen giving CPR to the unconscious man by taking the required gaps in between. 

One of the comments read, “This is what we call humanity first, I mean hats off bro.” Another wrote, “thank god at least any celeb is a human being, dil jeet liya.” Another fan wrote, “Such a nice guy. God bless you.” Another fan wrote, “Sach ne ji real hero.” Another wrote, “real life hero Gurmeet Choudhary.” 

Gurmeet portrayed Lord Ram in Anand Sagar's Ramayan. The actor is also known for his role in television series like Maan Singh Khurana in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi. He also featured in Punnar Vivah opposite Kratika Sengar. He was a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 6, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Khamoshiyan.

Gurmeet Choudhary recently became a father to two daughters. The actor is married to television actress Debina Bonnerjee. The couple welcomed their first daughter in April 2022 followed by another baby girl in November 2022. The actor opened up on welcoming his baby daughter and said, “Actually a lot has changed, responsibilities have increased. When I see Lianna, the world just stops for me. She hypnotizes me, or maybe I get hypnotized. For me, my family is my top priority, and after that, it’s work and everything else. We have understood during the pandemic that your family will always be your biggest support. I believe in it, and for me my family is everything.” 

Read Gurmeet Choudhary reacts to him, wife Debina Bonnerjee being trolled for second pregnancy, says 'hum jo hain...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

Watch: Ravi Shastri outwits Babar Azam with 'Biryani' query, Pakistan captain reaction goes viral

DNA Explainer: What is Iron Dome missile defence system that helps Israel counter rocket attack from Palestine?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE