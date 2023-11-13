Headlines

Bollywood

Govinda walked out of this blockbuster at the top of his career on Salman Khan’s request, the film minted…

Govinda left Judwaa after Salman Khan called him and requested him to give film to him.

Nov 13, 2023

Bollywood actor Govinda, who gave us so many hits, walked out of a superhit film after Salman Khan called him at the top of his career. He left is David Dhawan's  1997 film Judwaa which also featured Karisma Kapoor in lead role, on Bhaijaan’s request.

In an interview, with Bollywood Hungama, Govinda talked about doing Partner with Salman Khan and said it was Salman Khan who stood by him when he returned to films. He also mentioned that he shares a very good bond with him. The actor also talked about walking out of Judwaa and said, “I was at the top of my game at the time when a film called Banarasi Babu was being filmed. I was also working on Judwaa at that time. While the shooting for Judwaa was on, Salman Khan called me one night at around 2-3 am and asked me, ‘Chichi Bhaiyya, how many hits will you give?’ I asked him, ‘Why, what happened?’ He said, ‘The film which you are shooting right now – Judwaa – please withdraw yourself from the project and please give the movie to me. You also have to give me the director of the film. The producer of the film will also have to be the same, Sajid Nadiadwala.’ So the film which had already gone on the floors was shelved right there and Salman took over the project.”

He added, “I was not a part of Judwaa, but I had started the project. The Khans have always been a family to me. Sohail Khan and me, we came upon this decision together. The love and feeling of togetherness that we shared was not affected due to films. Our work never got into the way of our personal relationships. Both Salman and Sohail have always spoken to me with the utmost respect and the reason for the same was never films. This is a protocol followed by everyone in the industry including our seniors. If a star has a hero within him, it reflects on the outside and Salman is one of those stars. God bless him.”

Judwaa, which was made on a budget of Rs 6.25 crore, earned Rs 24.28 crore.

