Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal starrer heads for OTT release, Karan Johar announces with quirky video

Govinda Naam Mera is finally getting released, but instead of theatres, Karan Johar has opted for a digital release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal starrer heads for OTT release, Karan Johar announces with quirky video
Vicky Kaushal- Karan Johar

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera is finally releasing, not in cinemas, but on a digital platform. Yes, the much-delayed comedy entertainer directed by Shashank Khaitan with Karan Johar's productions is scheduled to release on Disneyplus Hotstar. The date of the release isn't fixed yet. 

Karan Johar and the platform shared the news with a quirky video. In the 3-minute long video, Karan and Vicky are seen discussing ideas for collaboration. Karan smartly gives a gist of their upcoming film in which Vicky plays the titular role of Govinda, a slum boy, who earns his living as a background dancer. Govinda is married, but his wife loves her boyfriend, and even Govinda has a girlfriend. The story revolves around Govinda fighting for his home against overlords and managing his complicated love life as well. After Karan narrates the idea, Vicky tries to evade giving commitments. Kaushal wants to do a typical Dharma Productions film. Then Johar asks him to choose between Student of the Year 3 and Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky gets confused, and the movie release is announced. 

Watch the video

Fans of Vicky are waiting for his next big screen movie after 2020's lackluster Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. However, now it seems like Vicky's admirers have to wait for his next theatrical release. Earlier, there were reports that stated about Shashank Khaitan's directorial Govinda Naam Mera will head for a direct OTT release. 

READ: Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan recalls Martin Scorsese’s reaction to Vicky Kaushal's debut film

As per the report in Bollywood Life, Producer Karan Johar isn't keen on holding the film for a much longer period. Earlier the film was scheduled for June release, but there is no official update on it. In fact, there is not even a teaser of the film. The portal took inputs from their source, and he informed them that Karan Johar may opt for an OTT release, as he does not want to release the film in cinemas, just for the sake of a viable theatrical window. According to him, the calendar is already packed with major releases geared for the next few months. So, Johar might go for a digital release. 
 

