Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan recalls Martin Scorsese’s reaction to Vicky Kaushal's debut film

It takes one acclaimed director to understand the story and vision of another director.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 08:21 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, and Shweta Tripathi starrer Masaan is one of the best-reviewed films of recent times. The film touched the hearts of the viewers and made them feel for the characters. Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial was released in 2015, and it impressed celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese. 

In an exclusive conversation with IMDb India, Neeraj talks about the email that he had received from Martin Scorsese when Mélita Toscan Du Plantier showed him Masaan, Ghaywan says “That sentence still feels unreal to me. Him watching it for those two hours. Connecting with Devi, Deepal and Shalu. Laughing with them, falling in love with them and even getting emotional for them. I felt a strange, surreal connection that I found with him when I was not there and then to read his mail, this lovely note that he had sent felt like one of those really life-changing experiences as they say!”

With Masaan, Vicky Kaushal made his big-screen debut in his first full-fledged role. However, before Masaan, Vicky made a blink-and-miss appearance in the 2012 iconic gangster drama Gangs Of Wasseypur. In July, A user named thecasanovva shared some interesting facts about the 2012 cult crime drama. One of the facts he mentioned was about Vicky. As per his information, the Sanju actor stepped in as a background artist in a scene where Nagma Khatoon (Richa Chadha) abuses Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee) in a brothel. Well, this trivia got verified as a fact when the actor himself acknowledged it. Vicky shared the screenshot of the trivia, and called it, "#truestory!"  

The trivia further added how Vicky landed the opportunity to face the camera. As per the post, the actor once shared this incident in one of his interviews. Vicky said that all the junior artists backed out, and the entire direction team had to stand in for them to fill their shoes. Vicky further added, "I'm that silhouette you see behind the window grill, overacting when Nagma Khatoon is cursing Sardar Khan played by Manoj Bajpayee. That was the first time I faced a camera." On the work front, Vicky will soon be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy. 

