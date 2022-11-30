Search icon
Govinda Naam Mera star Bhumi Pednekar joins forces with United Nations campaign on violence against women

Known for voicing various social issues, Bhumi Pednekar joined with United Nations Development Programme India to promote #NoToViolence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:26 AM IST

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in to headline a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) campaign on violence against women! Bhumi said, “Violence has terrible consequences - both mental and physical. Gender based violence is a deep rooted social issue that needs to be eradicated from our society.”

Govinda Mera Naam star announced this special association for the cause on her Instagram and posted a photo symbolising NO to domestic violence. While posting the photo, Bhumi shared her thoughts in the caption, and said, "More than 1 in 3 women experience gender-based violence during their lifetime. Violence against women is one of the most common human rights violation. Be a part of the #16Days campaign. Join me and @undpinindia to speak up and say #NoToViolence."

She added, “As a conscious citizen of India, I want to do my best to raise awareness about this social evil and try to sensitise people so that we can counter gender based violence. It is an honour to partner with UNDP on this important initiative to bring about change in our country.”

Bhumi further stated, “It is high time that we all come together, join forces and commit to changing the mindset of people and remove stigmas related to this. It will take time and a lot of effort but this is an important step to provide a cover of security for women and girls of our country.”

On the work front, Bhumi will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the crime-comedy Govinda Naam Mera. Shashank Khaitan-directed film will release on December 16 on Disneyplus Hotstar. Other projects of Pednekar include Afwaah, Bheed, Arjun Kapoor's Lady Killer and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

