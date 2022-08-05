Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to skip theatrical release?

Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera is one of the awaited films of the year. Fans of Vicky are waiting for his next big screen movie after 2020's lackluster Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. However, now it seems like Vicky's admirers have to wait for his next theatrical release. Yes, if reports are to be believed then Shashank Khaitan's directorial Govinda Naam Mera will head for a direct OTT release.

As per the report in Bollywood Life, Producer Karan Johar isn't keen on holding the film for a much longer period. Earlier the film was scheduled for June release, but there is no official update on it. In fact, there is not even a teaser of the film. The portal took inputs from their source, and he informed them that Karan Johar may opt for an OTT release, as he does not want to release the film in cinemas, just for the sake of a viable theatrical window. According to him, the calendar is already packed with major releases geared for the next few months. So, Johar might go for a digital release.

READ: Vicky Kaushal reveals Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's first look from upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Last year in December, before his marriage, Vicky Kaushal announced the title of his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film was slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022.

Vicky took to Instagram and shared three different posters of the movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ on Instagram. The first poster is of Vicky, who plays Govinda Waghmare in the movie, the ‘Raazi’ actor can be seen portraying a tapori look as he dons a check red shirt over an orange tee with a pair of denim. He captioned it, “Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me - #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!” For the unversed, Govinda Naam Mera is revamped version of Mr Lele, which was set to star Varun Dhawan in the lead role.