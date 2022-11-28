Giorgia Andriani reveals her wedding plans with Arbaaz Khan

File Photo

Arbaaz Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, in her recent interview, talked about her wedding plans with the actor. As per the media reports, they have been dating for over four months now.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Giorgia Andriani said, “Like I said we’re very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.” She added that the pandemic changed her bond with Arbaaz, she mentioned, “the lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or drift apart.”

Earlier, while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz Khan talked about his relationship with Giorgia and said, “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair. But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered… I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking about how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now.”

Arbaaz Khan also talked about his divorce with Malaika Arora and their present equation with his ex-wife. He mentioned that they are more understanding now and they have grown up.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz stated that now they appreciate each other’s choices. He mentioned that he agrees with Malaika’s recent comment on their relationship. He stated, “We’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s… a lot of things.”

He added, “We’ve got to move on in life... we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve to any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up.”