Gauri Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan and family to announce her coffee table book; Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor react

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with family

Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a treat, as his wife, Gauri Khan announced a coffee book table that intends to highlight the importance of family. Gauri collaborated with Penguin India publication and they will launch Gauri Khan's coffee table book. The launch date isn't finalised yet. But the announcement has certainly created an impact.

The producer-interior designer shared the news on her social media, with a special new family photo. In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan gave royalty vibes while posing with their kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and little AbRam Khan. Gauri shared the photo and announced the news by writing, "Family is what makes a home…Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign."

Here's the post

As soon as Gauri announced the book, several colleagues and friends congratulated her. Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emoji. Amrita Arora, Shweta Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra dropped hearts emojis. "i knew , you would post @gaurikhan thank youuu for thissss," a fan wrote. Neelam Kothari wrote, "Gorgeous picture!" Another fan wrote, "Now that’s called a family picture!"

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback with 2023's first blockbuster, Pathaan. SRK will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan opposite Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. After Jawan, SRK will come with Tappsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. On the other side, Suhana is also making her big screen debut with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.