'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt romances Shantanu Maheshwari in latest romantic track 'Jab Saiyaan'

Famous director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ first song ‘Dholida’ has made the whole of India dance to the tunes of Garba. While we match our steps to the song, the makers of the film have released the most special track from the film on Tuesday, ‘Jab Saiyaan’.

Known for her unpredictable nuances and incredible life journey, Gangubai always managed to surprise everyone. Touching upon one such element, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created this beautiful composition with the voice of lovely Shreya Ghoshal and lyrics penned by AM Turaz.

Along with this melodious ballad, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also introduces Shantanu Maheshwari to portray one of the key characters in the film. ‘Jab Saiyaan’ will remind you of your first love and it showcases a stirring narrative between Alia and him.

Alia Bhatt can be seen playing the love game with her eyes in the song sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal who consider this as one of her favourites from the film says, “Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by Sir. It's always a learning experience for me everytime I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He's a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again!”

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February, 2022.