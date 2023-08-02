Headlines

Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Utkarsh Sharma called Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol the 'last raw action hero in the world', and shared why Hollywood's top action stars of the current generation fail in his comparison.

Simran Singh

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Sunny Deol is returning to the big screen with the much-awaited action drama Gadar 2, and his on-screen son, co-star, Utkarsh Sharma, believes that Sunny is the last action hero in the world. Anil Sharma-directed Gadar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2001 iconic blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Utkarsh reprises his character Jeete from the prequel. 

While interacting with DNA India, Utkarsh declared that Sunny Deol is the last action hero who can ace the raw action genre convincingly. "Sunny sir is the last action hero in the entire world, who can do raw action with the conviction he has. Unse upar koi nahi hai" Sharma further added that even Hollywood's biggest heroes aren't convincing action stars without their larger-than-life superhero characters. "Hollywood used to have such heroes like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis; but now they don't have any such action stars. Unke pass se agar unke superhero costume le le, toh ek bhi aisa hero nahi hai jo aisa action kar sakta hai. We are blessed that we have a superstar, who is best in action and he knows how to add emotions to it. He also has an impeccable command over his dialogue delivery as well." 

Praising Deol's dialogue delivery, Utkarsh said, "While shooting (the film), I have told him that you would be the last actor who has an incredible command over dialogue delivery. I don't know who else can deliver dialogues or perform raw action like you." 

Utkarsh also felt that before Gadar 2, Sunny Deol didn't get his due as an action star, "We have grown up watching him... loved him in films such as Arjun, Tridev, Ghayal, Ghatak, Gadar, The Hero, but yes kahi na kahi lagta hai ki unko woh due nahi mila. I hope with Gadar 2 onwards this would change. The terrific response to the trailer has proved the audience's love for him. Jabhi unke action avatar ke saath right film aayegi, usko koi rok nahi sakta." Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Luv Sinha, and Manish Wadhwa in primary roles. The movie will release in cinemas on August 11.

