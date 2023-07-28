Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s hammer scene leaves director Anil Sharma in awe, says nobody else could have pulled it off

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma disclosed that the team believes that no other actor from Bollywood or the South could have pulled the hammer scene like Sunny Deol.

Movie enthusiasts are waiting eagerly to watch Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2. To add to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled the trailer for the sequel. The preview showcased the protagonist in an adrenaline-filled hammer scene. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, director Anil Sharma revealed that the team behind Gadar 2 firmly believes that no other actor could have portrayed the hammer scene like Sunny Deol. During the trailer launch event of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma said that he had discussed the hammer scene with 10 to 15 people from the crew.

When Anil Sharma asked them how it would look if big stars from Bollywood or the South were to perform the scene, they unanimously agreed that while others might perform the scene well, no one could pull it off quite like Sunny Deol.

Anil Sharma further shared Sunny Deol's initial reaction to Gadar 2. The actor expressed concern about the huge success and legacy of Gadar and its impact on people's hearts. In response, the director assured Sunny that the demand for Gadar 2 was coming from across the nation, and they should listen to the people's desires. He added that, after hearing the narration of the sequel, Sunny Deol was visibly moved, with a tiny tear in his eyes.

About Gadar 2

Apart from Sunny Doel and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the primary cast. Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, and Rumi Khan will be seen essaying ancillary roles in the sequel.

Gadar 2 is set to hit theatres on August 11. The movie will be locking horns with Akshay Kumar-starrer, OMG 2.