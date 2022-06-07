From Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Bhaijaan, Salman Khan's film undergoes title change?

Salman Khan/File photo

Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has undergone a name change. Yes, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been rechristened Bhaijaan, the original title of the film. Salman's film was referred to as Bhaijaan earlier this year. However, the film underwent a name change and was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But, now, after the film's production has been taken over by the superstar, Bhaijaan himself have been finalising changes to the upcoming movie. Earlier, the film was being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Several changes inducing Sajid Nadiadwala opting out, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal quitting the film to Salman Khan taking over the production reins, the film has made headlines several times in the last few months. And now, the title change from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Bhaijaan has netizens talking. It is being reported that despite the many changes, Salman Khan has decided to go ahead with the movie that will now have a new cast.

Read: Salman Khan death threat: What did the letter received by Salim Khan say?

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, an insider was quoted telling the publication, "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali started shooting on Salman's farm on the outskirts of Mumbai last month, and now the title has been changed to a shorter Bhaijaan. The reason behind this is the fact that, Bhaijaan is the affectionate name fans use for Salman. In fact, Bhaijaan was the title Salman wanted for this particular project, a family saga of a patriarchal family where the eldest son lords over the rest of the family."

Further talking about the reason why the film's title has undergone change, the source said, "Salman's role in the film is similar to the one he plays in real life in his own family. Salman Khan, in all his wisdom, has decided to eponymously name the film after his own character."

As for the film's current cast, the Salman Khan starrer now features Shehnaaz Gill who will make her Bollywood debut, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.