FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC draft report; bill to be tabled in assembly on Feb 6

Meet genius girl who passed school at 10, UG at 13, became India’s youngest Phd holder at 22; is also world champion...

Watch: Rohit Sharma engages in hilarious banter with Kuldeep Yadav after India escape DRS blunder in Vizag Test

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Danny Boyle's first choice for Slumdog Millionaire, actor rejected film as...

Animals only found in Saudi Arabia

Side effects of using cotton swabs in your ears

Yashasvi Jaiswal net worth - A look at RR star's earnings in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Danny Boyle's first choice for Slumdog Millionaire, actor rejected film as...

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

A day after Poonam Pandey announced her death news as a publicity stunt, an FIR has been lodged against the actress and her manager for spreading fake news.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 08:11 PM IST

A day after Poonam Pandey declared that she was alive and that her fake death news was a publicity stunt to create awareness against cervical cancer, she got into major trouble. As Amar Ujala reported on Saturday, lawyer Ali Kashif has filed an FIR against Poonam Pandey. Another case has been registered against the actress' manager Nikita Sharma, for spreading fake news of her death.

Poonam Pandey's demise news on social media

On Thursday, an official statement about Poonam was shared on Instagram that read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared." 

While speaking to Zoom, her manager claimed that the actress died due to cervical cancer. Poonam Pandey has been involved in various controversies throughout her career. While she actively participated in several films, her presence on social media was equally significant, where she frequently shared her photos and videos to keep her followers updated. 

Poonam Pandey announced her death as a publicity stunt 

On Saturday, Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram and shared a video confirming that she is alive and that she faked her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer. While sharing a video the actress wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer." Since her revelation, many celebs have slammed Poonam for spreading fake death news.

