FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

A day after Poonam Pandey announced her death news as a publicity stunt, an FIR has been lodged against the actress and her manager for spreading fake news.

A day after Poonam Pandey declared that she was alive and that her fake death news was a publicity stunt to create awareness against cervical cancer, she got into major trouble. As Amar Ujala reported on Saturday, lawyer Ali Kashif has filed an FIR against Poonam Pandey. Another case has been registered against the actress' manager Nikita Sharma, for spreading fake news of her death.

Poonam Pandey's demise news on social media

On Thursday, an official statement about Poonam was shared on Instagram that read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

While speaking to Zoom, her manager claimed that the actress died due to cervical cancer. Poonam Pandey has been involved in various controversies throughout her career. While she actively participated in several films, her presence on social media was equally significant, where she frequently shared her photos and videos to keep her followers updated.

Poonam Pandey announced her death as a publicity stunt

On Saturday, Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram and shared a video confirming that she is alive and that she faked her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer. While sharing a video the actress wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer." Since her revelation, many celebs have slammed Poonam for spreading fake death news.