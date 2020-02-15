Filmfare Awards 2020: Kartik Aaryan gears up to perform 90s chartbusters by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hritik Roshan

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the success of his latest release and the positive responses audiences have been giving to Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Recently Kartik was spotted heading to Guwahati in Assam for the Filmfare Awards 2020. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor donned a Love Aaj Kal t-shirt with a green jacket and a pair of denim.

According to a report in Times of India, Kartik would be seen performing on the superhit tracks of the 90s during the award show. Reports state that the actor would make a heroic entry on a bike on the stage and will be dancing on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan's iconic tracks along with songs from his latest released and 2009 Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Kartik has shared a few glimpses of his performance on his Instagram story where he is seen learning steps from choreographer Shiamak Davar who’s choreographing the event and his colleague Marzi Pestonji who will be directing his team. The Filmfare Awards are going to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on February 15th and will be telecasted on Colors TV on 16th February at 9 pm.

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal starring Sara and Kartik was in news not only for the chemistry between its lead stars but also for performances by Randeep Hooda and debutant Arushi Sharma, all portraying two love stories from widely different eras, 1990 and 2020 facing different obstacles. While one couple faces and fights society's restrictions, the other must learn to balance work with love, representing the same true and unfiltered feelings of love.