Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika take to the skies in aerial actioner; fans criticise VFX, call it Top Gun's copy

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor are all set to enthrall the audience with their upcoming aerial actioner Fighter. The teaser of the much-awaited film is finally out and has divided the audience. While some found the teaser to be pure goosebumps, others found the film to be a copy of Top Gun. 

The teaser shows Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone turning on their action mode and fighting to save the country in their jets, showing some impressive aerial action. There is also a glimpse of some nail-biting jet stunts and a short glimpse of the sizzling romance between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan where they share a kiss. The end is what gives the netizens goosebumps as the teaser concludes with the tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolour from his aircraft, giving a patriotic feel. 

However, many users criticized the teaser for its 'game like VFX', and called it a 'copy of Top Gun', others also showered love and shared their excitement for the film. One of the comments read, "I can see few sequences from Top Gun." Another wrote,"It looks like a copy of Top Gun." Another commented, "Sasta Top Gun." Another user commented, "VFX in the teaser left me cringing." Another wrote, "Game jaise VFX hain." While some also appreciated the teaser and wrote, "pure goosebumps." Another wrote, "What a teaser, Rs 1000 crore loading." 

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, in Fighter, The first look and character names of the lead actors were unveiled recently. Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Anil plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky and Deepika is in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. The film is an aerial action set to release in the theatres on January 25, 2024.

