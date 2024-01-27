Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is all set to enter Rs 100-crore club.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, released on Thursday, is doing well at box office. After receiving positive response from the movie-goers, the film seems to be unstopabble at box office.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is all set to enter Rs 100-crore club. As per the early eastimates by Sacnilk.com, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan-starrer minted Rs 28 crore on its third day. The total tally now stands at Rs 90 crore. On its opening day, Fighter grossed Rs 22.50 crore domestically.

The film demonstrated robust growth on Friday, January 26, with a substantial increase of over 70%, earning Rs 39 crore net in India. Fighter's second-day domestic earnings rank as the eighth best for any Hindi film in history. It follows blockbusters like Pathaan (Rs 68 crore), Animal (Rs 58 crore), Jawan (Rs 46 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 43 crore), and dubbed south hits KGF 2 (Rs 47 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 40 crore). Notably, Fighter surpasses the second-day Hindi collection of Brahmastra (Rs 38 crore) and Adipurush (Rs 37 crore).

Meanwhile, Deepika, during a media interaction, when asked about being a part of male centric actioners, said, “Yeah sure, wait for Shakti Shetty!” referring to Rohit Shetty’s big-screen female cop universe film to be headlined by her.

The actress further added that there is a need to change the definition of feminism and said, “But to complete my thought, you never anyway never do anything alone. I don’t think women can succeed without men and men can’t succeed without women. I think we need to rephrase the definition of feminism.”

The actress also talked about if after doing such massy films, she has space for doing a Piku and she replied, “The space is there, the writers have to write. It will happen, I think it is just a matter of time. Post COVID, everyone felt a bit rattled. It was a new experience everyone was coming out of and we made a lot of assumptions about where we are headed. We are jumping too soon in this journey of what’s working, what’s not working, that only big budgets films (are working). Actors service a script, a director. You invest in stories, you invest in characters, you invest in people, you invest in the journey.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi along with others in key roles. The film has hit the theatres on January 25 and received positive response from the audience.