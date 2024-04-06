Twitter
Fardeen Khan returns to screen after 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi; first look poster surprises fans

Fardeen Khan makes a strong comeback to screen after 14 years in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Fardeen Khan's first look poster from Heeramandi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to impress and entertain the audience with his OTT debut, Heeramandi. The filmmaker earlier released the first look posters of the leading ladies of the series and now, he has dropped the first look posters of the leading heroes in the web show giving a surprise to the audience by confirming the comeback of Fardeen Khan on screen. 

On Saturday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali took to his Instagram and shared the first-look poster of Fardeen Khan from Heeramandi, the filmmaker wrote, "Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities way. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming on 1st May, only on Netflix!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the first look poster, the actor could be seen wearing a pink kurta pajama along with a designer shawl giving a witty smile while posing on a diwan. The actor's intense yet witty look has excited the fans for his comeback to screens after a hiatus of 14 years. The actor was last seen in the 2010 movie Dulha Mil Gaya which failed to perform well at the box office. After that, the actor is now back to entertain his fans. 

One of the comments read, "This is the biggest surprise." Another user commented, "Looking killer my brother." Another user commented, "This is gonna be rocking." Another fan commented, "What a comeback." Another fan wrote, "Can't wait to see you back on screen." Another comment read, "Love to see Fardeen back on screen after so long." 

The official synopsis of the series reads, “In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Prerna Singh and Bhansali, the series is a filmmaker's passionate project that stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal along with Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Adhyayan Suman, and Shekhar Suman in key roles. The series is set to release on Netflix on May 1. 

Read India's most expensive web series has bigger budget than Animal, Baahubali; has no hero, it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur

