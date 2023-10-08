Fans love ‘hot pair’ Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s crackling chemistry in new ad, say ‘cast them in romantic movie’

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry in new advertisement impresses fans.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday have surprised their fans with their first-ever collaboration and it’s not for a movie but for a menswear clothing brand advertisement. Their chemistry in the ad has left fans in awe and has them demanding the pair in a romantic movie.

On Sunday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared a video that showed Ananya and Ranbir at a menswear store to find the perfect sherwani. Ananya (bride-to-be) can be seen giving feedback to Ranbir Kapoor (groom) as he tries one sherwani after another. The two can be seen flirting with each and though Ananya gave a nod to all the sherwanis, the last one left her gushing. The video ended with Ranbir Kapoor holding Ananya Panday in her arms and said, “Inki story ka hero hu aur hero ki entry kabhi fiki nahi ho sakti (I am the hero in her story and a hero cannot make a dull entry).”

Netizens were mesmerized by the couple’s chemistry and heaped praise on the pair. One of the comments read, “Why do they look so good together?” Another wrote, “They should do a film together… hot, hot.” Another fan wrote, “They look lovely together cast them in a movie.” Another comment read, “Better chemistry than Ranbir Alia.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. The movie is set to release on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ananya Panday on the other hand will be next seen in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has a web series titled Call Me Bae in the pipeline.