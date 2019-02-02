'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' Box Office: Sonam Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer mints Rs 3.50 crore on Day 1

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer unusual love story titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hit the theatres this Friday. Apart from a stellar star-cast that also includes, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, the film which is being lauded for it being a brave attempt at showcasing a same-sex love story, is off to a decent start. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has managed to rake in a total of Rs 3.50 crore on day one of its release.

Though, the film had a slightly dull start on Friday, some urban cities recorded an increase in the footfalls from Friday evening shows onwards. The movie has opened to positive reviews from the critics and has also been gathering a good word of mouth. The film is expected to see a rise in its collections on Saturday and Sunday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the day one box office collections of the film. He wrote, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga had a lacklustre start, but picked up at select urban centres towards evening... Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total... Fri â‚¹ 3.30 cr [1500 screens]. India biz."

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is also facing stiff competition from URI: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which are still running pretty strong at the ticket windows. It'll be interesting to see of ELKDTAL will fare in its opening weekend.

The movie places a same-sex love story at the centre of its plot, and also brings to light how a father tries to come to terms with the real sexual orientation of his daughter. The film has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra films.