Dwayne Bravo grooves to Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa's 'Dance Meri Rani', video goes viral - WATCH

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo is a huge entertainer on the field and off the field as well. The all-rounder, who has represented Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, loves Bollywood as he keeps sharing his videos and reels grooving to popular dance hits.

Recently, Bravo shared a clip on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen grooving to the recent hit 'Dance Meri Rani' along with his friend DJ Ana. The video, which has now gone viral on the internet, sees them shaking their leg to Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's recently released dance number.

Sharing the video, the Trinidadian cricketer wrote, "Just having some fun to Dance Meri Rani with my superstar Dj friend @djanamusic Just our version of the dance" and tagged Nora and Guru in his caption. The video has 2.9 million views on the photo and video sharing app owned by Facebook.

Earlier, on February 28, Bravo had shared a reel grooving to 'Maar Khaayega' from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey'. In the video, the cricketer can be seen impersonating Akshay twirling the moustache hook step from the song, and it looked hilariously amazing.

Even Akshay himself shared the reel on his stories and wrote, "And I had fun watching your #MaarKhayegaEvilDance @djbravo47! Well done champ." Australian cricketer David Warner, who also keeps making mashup videos on Indian songs with his family, had commented on Bravo's reel saying, "Haha I was about to do this one lol too good."



WATCH | Mother-son's sensational moves on Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa's 'Dance Meri Rani'

Coming back to 'Dance Meri Rani', Guru Randhawa & Zahrah S Khan have crooned the party track produced by T-Series. Nora's mermaid look from the song had grabbed headlines in December 2021 when she was seen being carried on a stretcher on the sets of the music video. For the unversed, Randhawa and Nora had released a music video titled 'Naach Meri Rani' in 2020.