VIRAL! Mother-son's sensational moves on Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa's 'Dance Meri Rani' - Watch video

After collaborating on 'Naach Meri Rani' in 2020, the rumoured couple Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi again paired up for 'Dance Meri Rani' in 2021. The song, released in December last year, has been making waves across social media as there have been plenty of reels doing rounds on Instagram in which people can be seen grooving to the hit Punjabi track. Among all these videos, one video that has caught everyone's attention is a clip featuring a mother-son duo grooving to the track composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Rashmi Virag.

Lohitha Ravikiran, who keeps uploading dancing videos with her son Kishan Samayamantry on her Instagram handle, took everyone by surprise with her sensational moves to the 'Dance Meri Rani'. Lohitha is seen wearing a green saree, while Kishan is dressed in a black shirt with skinny jeans. The video, posted on January 8 on the photo and video sharing platform, has gained 12.9 million views and 7.8 lakh likes till now.

Check out the viral video here

The mother-son duo had earlier broken the internet when they shared a reel dancing to another viral sensation 'Naatu Naatu' from S. S. Rajamouli's upcoming period action-adventure 'RRR'. The song is originally filmed on the two leading men in the film, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Lohitha and Kishan's version went viral garnering 22.9 million views and 1.6 million likes to date on Instagram. Their viral reel even reached 'Lahari Music', the music label behind the original Telugu soundtrack, and it gifted the mother-son duo pair of t-shirts for their amazing performance. The two of them had thanked the company in the video in which they were seen wearing those t-shirts and dancing to the viral track.

Check out the mother-son due dancing to 'RRR' track

Coming back to 'Dance Meri Rani', Guru Randhawa & Zahrah S Khan have crooned the party track produced by T-Series. Nora's mermaid look from the song had grabbed headlines when she was seen being carried on a stretcher on the sets of the music video.