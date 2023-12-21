Dunki release, review live updates: Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate film's release with dhol, fireworks; see viral videos

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar in the leading roles. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film clashes at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar.

The Dunki day is finally here. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited comedy drama has now released in the theatres worldwide on Thursday, January 21. Based on the concept of illegal immigration, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

With Dunki, Shah Rukh is eyeing his third blockbuster of the year. The actor began 2023 with Siddharth Anand-directed action entertainer Pathaan in January, which collected over Rs 1000 crore globally. In September, the superstar broke his own record wwith Atlee's masala actioner Jawan, whose worldwide gross earnings were over Rs 1100 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate Dunki's earliest show at iconic Gaiety Cinema

After organising the first 9 am show for Pathaan and the first 6 am show for Jawan at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety cinema, the actor's fanclub SRK Universe set record with the 5:55 am show for Dunki in the morning today. The fans were seen celebrating the film's release with dhols and crackers. A large cut-out of Shah Rukh was also illuminated with fireworks. The actor himself acknowledged their efforts as he shared their videos on his X account and wrote, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki."

Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki. https://t.co/y9arzwZBHs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2023

Celebration of World’s Biggest Star’s Release In The Grandest Way! RT if you got goosebumps and you wish you were there!!! #Dunki #DunkiDay #DunkiReview @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/xfqC4RXaFk — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 21, 2023

Audiences groove to Lutt Putt Gaya in theatres

Several videos are trending in which audiences are seen grooving to Lutt Putt Gaya in the theatres. Viral clips also show them throwing confetti in the cinema halls while the song, composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Swanand Kirkire, is being played on the big screen.

About Dunki



This is Rajkumar Hirani's fifth directorial after Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), and Sanju (2018). All his previous films have been critically and commercially acclaimed with the last three turning out to be huge money spinners. The director had wanted to collaborate with King Khan in Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots also.

Dunki clashes at the box office with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22. Also starring Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and Eeswari Rao, the film is directed by Prashanth Neel, whose KGF Chapter 1 had also clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero in December 2018.