Fan requests MS Dhoni's support for RCB to secure IPL trophy; CSK Legends' response takes the internet by storm

Dunki public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film makes fans emotional, netizens call it 'timeless masterpiece'

Netizens share their review on Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, call it timeless masterpiece.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

The much-awaited film of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani has finally hit the theatres and the film has received mixed reviews from the audience. While some fans are calling it a masterpiece, others seem to be a little disappointed with the movie. 

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are celebrating Dunki’s release in theatres. Videos of fans dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya are going viral on social media. While some videos also show netizens going crazy in the cinema halls and hooting at Shah Rukh Khan’s entry. However, some are also unhappy with the film and calling it Rajkumar Hirani’s weakest work. 

One of the tweets read, "#DunkiReview 5/5 The Acting Story Direction Visuals Jokes Music The Climax No Boredom of a single minute from the start of the film to end u feel every scene. #RajkumarHirani Take A Bow! #ShahRukhKhan & #TaapseePannu BEST Performance." 

Another wrote, "#DunkiReview: ONE WORD REVIEW: MASTERPIECE. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER #ShahRukhKhan does it again."

Another tweet read, "EPIC MASTERPIECE studded by exceptional acting prowess of #ShahRukhKhan n #TaapseePannu. Make u ride a Rollercoster of Emotions; full of heart, humor.. #SRK delivers his GREATEST EVER PERFORMANCE! The BEST family movie ever! An Absolute Must-See!!!"

Another user wrote, "HONEST PUBLIC REVIEW Full Paisa Wasool Film If the public likes the film then no one can stop it. BLOCKBUSTER."

Some of the users also called the film a 'disapointment' and wrote, "#DunkiReview - Rating #Dunki is the biggest Disappointment of the year. Dunki is the weakest product of #RajuHirani's career. SRK's forced Punjabi accent is a huge disappointment. Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations."

Another wrote, "I'm very disappointed. I'll give 2 stars to Vicky's performance only. Everyone was good but SRK was the worst."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kocchar, and Boman Irani among others in key roles, and tells the story of how 5 friends decide to take the illegal route to reach London from Punjab.

