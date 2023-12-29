Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins YSR Congress in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's presence

New Year bonanza! Centre may reduce petrol, diesel prices by this much, check latest fuel rates of you city

Dunki box office day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to perform well, earns Rs 9 crore

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins YSR Congress in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's presence

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

9 motivational quotes by Rishi Kapoor

Indian villains who made strong impact in 2023

Superfoods that diabetics should eat everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Meet actress who took Rs 1 crore for one scene, not Sridevi, Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Nayanthara, Samantha

Meet actor who left studies, made tea on film sets, is from superstar family, net worth is Rs 280 crore, debut film...

This former Bollywood actress claimed she quit Telugu cinema due to rumours of her affair with Jr NTR

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dunki box office day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to perform well, earns Rs 9 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki collected Rs 9 crore taking the total tally to Rs 161 crore in India.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki has been performing well at the box office, the film which started slow now holds well and continues to roar. On Thursday, the movie which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal earned Rs 9 crore.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Dunki collected Rs 9 crore taking the total tally to Rs 161 crore in India. It seems that Shah Rukh Khan’s film will soon enter Rs 200 crore club in India. Thus, Dunki has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in India in the first week and its seven-day collection now stands at Rs 152.01 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Globally, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer and Rajkumar Hirani directorial has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark and grossed Rs 305 crore worldwide in its first week, as shared by the production house Red Chillies Entertainment on its social media.

Dunki has become the 10th Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to enter the domestic Rs 100 crore club after Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan, and Jawan. This year, he has given his two highest-grossing films with Pathaan and Jawan with the colossal earnings of Rs 543 crore and Rs 643 crore net in India, respectively.

The comedy drama is facing stiff competition at the box office from Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which hit theatres a day later on December 22. The pan-India actioner, which has released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, has earned just above Rs 450 crore in its first six days, as per Sacnilk. The producers have claimed that the film has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UP: Accident turns into 'chicken loot' as truck crashes due to fog; video goes viral

'Govt didn't follow ‘proper procedure’ while suspending WFI, will challenge in court': Sanjay Singh

Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

Watch: David Warner receives standing ovation after final Test innings at MCG, gives away gloves to fan

Meet Bengaluru's richest man, it's not Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, his massive net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE