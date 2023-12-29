Dunki box office day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to perform well, earns Rs 9 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki collected Rs 9 crore taking the total tally to Rs 161 crore in India.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki has been performing well at the box office, the film which started slow now holds well and continues to roar. On Thursday, the movie which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal earned Rs 9 crore.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Dunki collected Rs 9 crore taking the total tally to Rs 161 crore in India. It seems that Shah Rukh Khan’s film will soon enter Rs 200 crore club in India. Thus, Dunki has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in India in the first week and its seven-day collection now stands at Rs 152.01 crore.

Globally, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer and Rajkumar Hirani directorial has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark and grossed Rs 305 crore worldwide in its first week, as shared by the production house Red Chillies Entertainment on its social media.

Dunki has become the 10th Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to enter the domestic Rs 100 crore club after Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan, and Jawan. This year, he has given his two highest-grossing films with Pathaan and Jawan with the colossal earnings of Rs 543 crore and Rs 643 crore net in India, respectively.

The comedy drama is facing stiff competition at the box office from Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which hit theatres a day later on December 22. The pan-India actioner, which has released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, has earned just above Rs 450 crore in its first six days, as per Sacnilk. The producers have claimed that the film has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide.



