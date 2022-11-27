Drishyam 2 sets box office on fire, collects Rs 126.58 crore in 9 days

File photo

Drishyam 2, the crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, was unaffected by Varun Dhawan's creature comedy Bhediya. Moviegoers continue to like last week's release, and Drishyam 2 earned Rs 14.05 crore, raising its total to Rs 126.58 crore.

Dishing out the details, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 continues its PHENOMENAL RUN… Goes on an OVERDRIVE on [second] Sat… Poses tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles… Will pack a SOLID PUNCH on [second] Sun as well… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 126.58 cr. #India biz.”

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 released in cinemas on November 18