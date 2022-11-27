Drishyam 2 sets box office on fire, collects Rs 126.58 crore in 9 days

Drishyam 2, the crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, was unaffected by Varun Dhawan's creature comedy Bhediya. Moviegoers continue to like last week's release, and Drishyam 2 earned Rs 14.05 crore, raising its total to Rs 126.58 crore.
Dishing out the details, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 continues its PHENOMENAL RUN… Goes on an OVERDRIVE on [second] Sat… Poses tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles… Will pack a SOLID PUNCH on [second] Sun as well… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 126.58 cr. #India biz.”
For the unversed, Drishyam 2 released in cinemas on November 18