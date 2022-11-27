Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Drishyam 2 sets box office on fire, collects Rs 126.58 crore in 9 days

Drishyam 2, the crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, was unaffected by Varun Dhawan's creature comedy Bhediya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

Drishyam 2 sets box office on fire, collects Rs 126.58 crore in 9 days
File photo

Drishyam 2, the crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, was unaffected by Varun Dhawan's creature comedy Bhediya. Moviegoers continue to like last week's release, and Drishyam 2 earned Rs 14.05 crore, raising its total to Rs 126.58 crore. 

Dishing out the details, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 continues its PHENOMENAL RUN… Goes on an OVERDRIVE on [second] Sat… Poses tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles… Will pack a SOLID PUNCH on [second] Sun as well… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 126.58 cr. #India biz.” 

 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 released in cinemas on November 18 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.