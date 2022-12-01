Search icon
Drishyam 2 box office collection day 13 : Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna starrer mints Rs 159.17 crore

The crime-thriller Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna isn't showing any indicators of slowing down.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

The crime-thriller Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna isn't showing any indicators of slowing down. The movie is in full swing, and business at the theatres is booming. Drishyam 2's box office performance is unaffected by Varun Dhawan's creature comedy Bhediya, and within 12 days of its release, the movie joined the 150-crore club. The movie has made Rs 159.17 crore as of day 13. 

Dishing out details, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 continues to set the cash registers ringing... Note the solid hold on weekdays, this movie is simply unstoppable… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr, Tue 5.15 cr, Wed 4.68 cr. Total: ₹ 159.17 cr. #India biz.” 

About yesterday’s biz, he wrote, "#Drishyam2 is displaying strong legs at the #BO... Should hit ₹ 175 cr in *Weekend 3*, while the DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr] should happen in *Week 3* [weekdays] or *Weekend 4*… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr, Tue 5.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.49 cr. #India biz."   

On Monday, October 17, the movie's trailer debuted in Goa, the setting for both movies. Ajay, the star of Singham, highlighted how the remake differs from the original during the event, claiming that viewers of the original will perceive the remake to be a brand-new film.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you." 

 

