Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and others arrive in style for film's success bash

Viral Bhayani

For the makers of Drishyam 2, November 11 was a memorable day because the movie brought in over Rs 150 crores at international box offices. According to some news reports, if the growth is stable, the movie may join the Rs 200-crore club. Ajay Devgn, a national award-winning actor, plays the lead in the movie, which also features important roles for Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Akshay Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and other actors. The movie premiered on November 18.

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and others were stylishly photographed to commemorate this accomplishment. Anand Pandit, a director, was also seen there. Shriya Saran too looked amazing.

Check out photos from the success bash:

Ajay Devgn wore all-black clothing. Ishita Dutta, an actress, and her husband Vatsal Sheth arrived together in shimmering silver attire.

For the unversed, Drishyam 2's box office performance is unaffected by Varun Dhawan's creature comedy Bhediya, and within 12 days of its release, the movie joined the 150-crore club. The movie has made Rs 159.17 crore as of day 13.