Double XL makers drop teaser starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, announce film's release date

Double XL will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G and Parineeti Chopra-Harrdy Sandhu starrer Code Name: Tiranga at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Double XL teaser/Instagram

The makers of Double XL, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles, was released by the makers on Thursday, September 22. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the comedy-drama questions bodyweight stereotypes that have long been plaguing our society, in the most humorous manner.

Sharing the teaser on their respective Instagram accounts, the two leading ladies Sonakshi and Huma wrote, "From fries to fun..all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming to cinemas near you on 14th Oct 2022."

Double XL explores a journey into the hearts of two plus-size women, one from heartland Uttar Pradesh and the other from the urban New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that's often attributed beauty or attraction to a woman's size.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sonakshi and Huma underwent a massive body transformation and even piled on the extra pounds for their roles in the film. Also starring Zaheer Iqbal and popular South Indian actor Mahat Raghavendra, the slice-of-life film has been shot extensively in India and the UK.

The Sonakshi and Huma starrer film will release alongside Ayushmann Khurrana's medical-campus comedy drama Doctor G and Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's spy action thriller Code Name: Tiranga in a triple clash at the box office on October 14. Anubhuti Kashyap has directed Ayushmann's film, whereas Parineeti-Harrdy's movie has been helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. It is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde, and Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.

