Sonakshi Sinha's reaction to her wedding rumours has a Shah Rukh Khan connection

It has been speculated that Sonakshi Sinha is dating actor Zaheer Iqbal and the actress dismissed these rumours in her own hilarious style on the evening of Tuesday, June 7, when she posted a video on her Instagram account lip-syncing to one of the popular dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan's film Anjaam in which he famously played a negative character.

As the media has been abuzz with her wedding rumours with Zaheer for a long time, she wrote in the video, "Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why do you want me to get married)?!? Le media:" as she lip-synced to Shah Rukh's dialogue from 1994 thriller film, "Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel really good. This is so much fun)."

"Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do", she captioned the video. Zaheer too dropped several tears of joy emojis in the comments section. Her reaction comes just few hours after it seemed that the rumoured couple made their relationship Instagram official.

On Tuesday, Zaheer shared a belated birthday post for Sonakshi, who turned 35 on June 2. In the video, the actress can be heard saying "Okay you want to take a video, right? Now get this" before she starts enjoying her burger on a flight while continuing to laugh as Zaheer makes her video.

The actor, who made his debut in the 2019 romantic drama Notebook, captioned the clip as "Happy Birthday Sonzzz. Thank You for not killing me. I Love Yo. Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other.