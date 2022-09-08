Maharani 2 star Huma Qureshi calls catfight a 'misogynistic' term, says 'men also fight but...'

Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is currently basking in the success of her web series Maharani, whose second season premiered on SonyLIV on August 25 and opened to rave reviews from the audience and the critics. The actress portrays political leader Rani Bharti in the show based on the politics of Bihar in the 1990s.

In a recent interview, the actress, who made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Anurag Kashyap's magnum opus Gangs of Wasseypur films, said that the term catfight is 'misogynistic' and questioned that fights between men are not called dogfights.

Talking to ETimes, the actress said, "people fight, but I think catfights are such a misogynistic way of putting it. Men also fight, we don’t call them dog fights, do we? People fight, because they don’t get along, and it's not about their gender, it's just that sometimes some people don’t get along with others."

She stated that a lot more is talked about when women compete with each other, adding that it's exactly the opposite as she continued men compete more with each other citing the example of a gym, where she said that the men are not interested in working out, but are only checking each other's bodies.



Huma, who has herself been a part of two blockbuster Tamil films Kaala and Valimai headlined by Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar respectively, opened up about the North vs South debate in an interview with DNA where she called this debate 'rubbish' and stated, "We are one country. I don't want to indulge in this topic. I want to work on good subjects and stories with good directors, producers, and writers. I want to collaborate with them. As an artist, we get to learn so much from each other. So I think it is a very useless debate."