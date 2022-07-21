Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Don't have high expectations from your partners, advises Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Rohman Shawl interacted with his fans and gave them relationship advice after Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with Sushmita Sen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

Don't have high expectations from your partners, advises Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Credit: File photo

After businessman Lalit Man confirmed his relationship with Sushmita Sen, fans have been talking about former Miss Universe’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Recently, Rohman interacted with his fans and gave them relationship advice.

He took to Instagram and posted a video in which he can be heard saying, “Yaar mai na #RohmanAsking ke kuch jawab padh raha tha. Ye sab pyaar me itne dukhi kyu hai. Bohot jyada expect karte ho yaar tum log apne partner se. Kyu?? I mean your partner has so many things to do on their own, they have their lives. Don't depend on them so much yaar. Apne aap ko khud khud rehna sikho na. Just know how to be completed and then look for a partner.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

He further added, “Don't find somebody who can complete you because that will never be true. Aap samajh rahe ho? I don't know this concept of 'somebody will complete me'. Nobody can complete you but you man. It's very easy. Stop doing that to yourself and stop making the other person miserable. Kisine theka nahi liya hai yaar tumhe khush rakhne ka. Tumne hi liya hai aur tumhare hi bas ki hai and nobody can make you happy. Khush raho.”

Earlier, Rohman shared a note on his story, which read, "Kisi par hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaaye to Hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan wo nahi, tum ho!! #SpreadLoveNotHate".The model took an indirect dig at the trollers for mocking her ex-girlfriend on social media. The Biwi No. 1 actor is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media, due to her 10-year age gap with her rumoured boyfriend IPL founder Lalit Modi.

For the unversed, Sushmita started dating model Rohman Shawl, whom she met on Instagram in 2018. The couple announced their separation last year. Lalit Modi made an announcement on social media that he is in a relationship with the `Main Hoon Naa` actor on Thursday night. Following this, social media was flooded with reactions and trolls. People were waiting for Sushmita to give a confirmation.

Dismissing all the marriage rumours with Modi, the `Sirf Tum` actor recently shared a picture on her Instagram account, to which she captioned, "NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!".

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 397 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.