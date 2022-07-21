Don't have high expectations from your partners, advises Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Credit: File photo

After businessman Lalit Man confirmed his relationship with Sushmita Sen, fans have been talking about former Miss Universe’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Recently, Rohman interacted with his fans and gave them relationship advice.

He took to Instagram and posted a video in which he can be heard saying, “Yaar mai na #RohmanAsking ke kuch jawab padh raha tha. Ye sab pyaar me itne dukhi kyu hai. Bohot jyada expect karte ho yaar tum log apne partner se. Kyu?? I mean your partner has so many things to do on their own, they have their lives. Don't depend on them so much yaar. Apne aap ko khud khud rehna sikho na. Just know how to be completed and then look for a partner.”

He further added, “Don't find somebody who can complete you because that will never be true. Aap samajh rahe ho? I don't know this concept of 'somebody will complete me'. Nobody can complete you but you man. It's very easy. Stop doing that to yourself and stop making the other person miserable. Kisine theka nahi liya hai yaar tumhe khush rakhne ka. Tumne hi liya hai aur tumhare hi bas ki hai and nobody can make you happy. Khush raho.”

Earlier, Rohman shared a note on his story, which read, "Kisi par hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaaye to Hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan wo nahi, tum ho!! #SpreadLoveNotHate".The model took an indirect dig at the trollers for mocking her ex-girlfriend on social media. The Biwi No. 1 actor is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media, due to her 10-year age gap with her rumoured boyfriend IPL founder Lalit Modi.

For the unversed, Sushmita started dating model Rohman Shawl, whom she met on Instagram in 2018. The couple announced their separation last year. Lalit Modi made an announcement on social media that he is in a relationship with the `Main Hoon Naa` actor on Thursday night. Following this, social media was flooded with reactions and trolls. People were waiting for Sushmita to give a confirmation.

Dismissing all the marriage rumours with Modi, the `Sirf Tum` actor recently shared a picture on her Instagram account, to which she captioned, "NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!".