Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap says ‘I have bigger b**bs than Taapsee Pannu’, actress reacts

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu are busy promoting their upcoming film Dobaaraa these days. The director recently reacted to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot which created a buzz on social media.

As per India.com, during a promotional event, while talking about Ranveer Singh, the filmmaker stated, “Tabahi to machai usne. Not only he broke the internet he broke my self-confidence. How will I find it back? Hindustan mein har mard isi baat se pareshaan hoke Ranveer Singh pe attack kar raha hai (Every man in India is frustrated due to this reason which is why they are attacking Ranveer Singh).”

The director added, that men are jealous of him as they don’t have that kind of body. Anurag further mentioned, “I have bigger boobs than Taapsee.” Referring to Taapsee, the director said, “ye waise hi darti hai (She is insecure). She has a complex by me because I have bigger boobs than her.” Hearing this, Taapsee starts laughing.

Meanwhile, during a recent media interaction, Anurag and Taapsee were seen sharing their views on the cancel culture aka the boycott trend on social media. Anurag Kashyap said, “I am feeling left out. Even I want ki meri film boycott karo...please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting.” Adding to this, Taapsee Pannu said, " Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do...we also want to trend on Twitter."

For the unversed, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, #BoycottBollywood, BoycottRakshaBandhanKMovide were some recent Twitter trends that were in the news for various reasons. READ MORE.

Coming back to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu's statement, it certainly has shed light on the fact that the boycott trend is a benefit for any film in some way or another. Anurag Kashyap's directorial Dobaaraa is set for a release on August 19.