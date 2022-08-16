Search icon
Anurag Kashyap shares photo with his ex-wives Kalki Koechlin, Aarti Bajaj, calls them his 'two pillars'

Anurag Kashyap and Aarti's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap also reacted to the image.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap uploaded a picture from the screening of his next movie Dobaaraa on Tuesday. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin were visible in the photo. Anurag and Aarti's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap also reacted to the image.

Anurag captioned the photo as ‘my two pillars.’

Aliyah called the photo ‘iconic.’

Before being married in 2003, Aarti and Anurag, who works as a film editor, dated for approximately nine years. In 2009, they parted ways. In 2001, they welcomed Aaliyah. Recently, Aaliyah's vlog featured Aarti and Anurag together as they went out for a Sunday brunch.

In Anurag's 2009 film DevD, Kalki made her Bollywood debut. She also collaborated with him on That Girl In Yellow Boots. They were married in 2011, but after disclosing their separation in 2013, they divorced in 2015. They still get along well and collaborated on Netflix's second season of Sacred Games. Since a few years ago, Kalki has been dating her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In February 2020, they welcomed their daughter Sappho.

Many famous people, including Kubbra Sait, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Alaya F, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, Karishma Sharma, Shama Sikander, and others, attended the screening of Dobaaraa in Mumbai.

The movie, which will be directed by Anurag and produced by Ekta Kapoor, is scheduled to open in theatres on August 19, 2022. After the 2018 success Manmarziyaan and the biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he acted as producer, it is Anurag and Taapsee Pannu's third collaboration.

