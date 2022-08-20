Dobaaraa box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu's film earns only Rs 60 lakh

Credit: File photo

Film Dobaaraa has been making headlines ever since Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap asked netizens to boycott the movie. It seems that netizens have taken it seriously and have boycotted the film. Though #BoycottDobaaraa was already trending on Twitter.

As per early estimates report by sacnilk.com, the film has earned 0.60 crores in India. The film has drastically failed at box office. Dobaaraa reportedly only had a 2% to 3% day one theatre occupancy rate. According to reports, a few of the movie's early shows have been cancelled.

Sumit Kadel, a film trade analyst, took to Twitter and wrote, "#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE..(sic)," he tweeted.

#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 19, 2022

For the unversed, before its release, netizens have started a boycott trend #BoycottDobaaraa on Twitter as Anurag and Taapsee had jokingly stated in a recent interview that even they wish to get boycotted just like Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

Talking about these boycott trends on social media, Anurag Kashyap told Pinkvilla, "I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 crore. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 crore. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me."

Taapsee, who was also part of the same interview, told the portal, "I feel out of place when even biggies are being boycotted. Who wouldn't want to be in the league of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar? Please boycott us too. Don't leave us." She even said that she never trends on Twitter for her photos unlike other Bollywood stars.

Coming back to Dobaara, it is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist. It is the second time that Anurag Kashyap is directing Taapsee Pannu after their 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan.