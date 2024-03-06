Twitter
DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Rakul Preet Singh wins Powerhouse Performer of the Year

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, known for her critically-acclaimed and successful films across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, has been crowned Powerhouse Performer of the Year

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh
DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh added a feather to her hat on Wednesday  when she was awarded the Powerhouse Performer of the Year at the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024. Rakul has been one of the leading actresses of her generation in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films over a decade, delivering both critically-acclaimed performances and box office hits.

Born in 1990 in a Punjabi Sikh family in Delhi, Rakul studied at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, and later attained a degree in Maths from Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College. In between, the actress found time to begin modelling at the age of 18. In  2009, she mader her film debut in Kannada film Gilli, while she was still in college. But even as she won critical acclaim, Rakul paused her film career to finish college.

In 2011, she returned to participate in the Miss India pageant, where she was a finalist. Following this, Rakul made a return to films with hits like Venkatadri Express and Puthagam, before making her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyan.

Over the years, she has carved a niche playing strong-willed characters, earning praise for her performance in critically-acclaimed films like Aiyaary and Chhatriwali, and also appearing in socially-conscious films like Doctor G.

 An ambassador for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme, Rakul was instrumental in crowdfunding for Covid relief and provided food for several underpriveleged families in her hometown Gurgaon during the pandemic.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
