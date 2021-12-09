DNA Exclusive: Director Abhishek Kapoor opens up about 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' plot, Ayushmann Khurrana trolling

Filmmaker, producer and writer Abhishek Kapoor's next 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' starring Aayushmann Khurana and Vaani Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on December 10. Ahead of the film's release, we at DNA caught up with Abhishek Kapoor in an exclusive tête-à-tête and spoke about the interesting plot of the movie, the catchy title and more.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Q. The film has an interesting plot -- a fitness trainer falling in love with a transwoman, how did you come up with this idea?

Ans: This idea came to me a few years ago, in 2017. It was very fascinating to understand, to dive into the world of the transgender community and to understand what they go through, it was something that I could not comprehend before this idea hit me. I have tried to set the story in different settings like in the medical world, even sports but I thought that to tell the story the best setting would be a gym, where there are people working out with all the 'testosterone' and then there is also a Zumba class which is feminine and a lighter form of exercise because there is soo much chemistry that can happen in that room and when it comes to muscles and pumped up and testosterone the question arises that, "What is to really be a man?" So, I thought it would be the right place for the set.



Q) What about the interesting title of the film? Is there any backstory to that?

Ans) It's a very traditional, mainstream and Bollywood kind of title but the subject is not. Earlier, we were contemplating various other titles and the film was to be set in Delhi, but due to the Covid, lockdown and also Ayushman being from Chandigarh, we decided to move the film to Chandigarh and then, he gave the idea, "why don't we call the film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui"? I thought it was quite cool and it set the right mood for the kind of movie I want to make, the audience I wanted to talk to. I wanted the vibe to be very inviting for everyone to come and celebrate and take away something new. It might be a bit of a shock for people, but the treatment and the title will help in telling people new things, which they are averse to hearing or accepting.

Q) Is the film an initiative to begin a conversation around the trans community and bring it to the mainstream?

Ans: Yeah I guess so. I believe it is important to understand sometimes what happens is that a lot of films that deal with these kinds of subjects have a very undertone of the character being a victim and it has a very arty and a very niche kind of telling which is great, as it comes from the community it's very important but it doesn't reach far and wide its more like a 'cry for help', and its more like a cry or a scream like - "we are suffocating", and "we are right here". As a filmmaker, it is important to really make a difference. You have to reach far and wide and have to talk in people's language and it has to come with love, and there is no need to see any minority in the world. We should first start believing in the power that is within them. I have tried to take out the 'victimized element' of this character. I have also tried to play her with a lot of grace and strength. So, I think it would definitely be a first.

Q) In the recent past when actors have represented the LGBTQI community in a film, there's been resentment among a section of the audience who have demanded that someone from the community should have essayed the role. Is there something you want to say about that?

Ans) When I was making this film, we definitely went down the road of casting a trans-person in this role. But, the thing is, this is not the only film that is going to be made on the trans community, but it is the first, so, I thought it needs a bit of soft handling, you can't go all out. Otherwise, you won't have people come in to hear the story. Once the awareness is created, once they have seen them in a light that we want to represent, then I think the next set of movies that are going to come, will have it. In the West I know that there is a huge hue and cry about only trans people playing trans characters which I think can be quite legit there, but we are way behind the West. I realize that there is so much fascination and even adamancy about 'trans people should only play trans characters and actors' but why so much about the actors? Why don't people want to know about trans people telling trans stories? Why should only a trans director make a trans film? Will Dalits only play Dalits characters? If you want to talk about acceptance, you want to talk about normalizing, you have to embrace everyone and everybody has to embrace everybody.

Q) Why Ayushman Khurana? Is it because he's been the flag bearer of social issues onscreen?

Ans) I think that was one of the reasons. I think it's a very important film to be told and you need a real sport to come on board. A lot of mainstream leading men have their traditional ways set "Ki yeh chalta hai, yeh nahi chalta hai". But Ayushmann is an actor who has made a career out of -- "ki yaar let's just keep finding out a new track, get on a new social issue that we need to take to the people". So, it was a natural attraction to him for 'Manu'.

Q) What about Vaani Kapoor? How did you cast her?

A6) I was contemplating whether we should go with a trans person or not. All of those questions were arising and if we had to go with a leading lady from the industry, I just thought that nobody would have agreed to it. I was contemplating various names but Ayushman suggested Vaani but I was not very sure. However, when I sent the script to her what was really commendable is she read it and she loved it. I found it really amazing because normally no leading lady would play this part because of what their brands will think about them, what their audience will think, there were so many other ways to position themselves in the commercial world that they wouldn't want to go down this road, but she picked it up and she sunk her teeth into it and I really appreciated the trust which she had in me.

Q) Are there any apprehensions that the film will not be interpreted in a way you want to put it across?

Ans) No, I have no fear or any such thing. I just hope the story goes far and wide. It's my only concern. I want everybody to watch it and I'm quite convinced that they will understand 'Manvi'. They will understand the community a little bit more and I think it will open doors for conversation, for more understanding and with understanding... acceptance will come and with acceptance will come normalization. I think that is the journey that this conversation needs to take.

Q) Recently when Ayushman had put up a photograph on his Instagram where 'he had his nails painted in black and had kohl-eyes, and the caption on the photo read 'gender fluid', there was a lot of backlash on it even from the LGBTQI community. A lot of people went on to say that just because the movie is heading for a release, it was all for promotion. What are your thoughts when you see such reactions on social media?

Ans) I think, Ayushman has got his heart in the right place and whether he is right or wrong will only be revealed when the movie comes out. I think it has just been misinterpreted. I also believe that the trans community is a very sensitive community. They are a very small minority and they have not been understood, it's very complex. So if they have a knee-jerk reaction like that, I understand, I understand where it is coming from because they are very sensitive and they do not want any wrong representation. So, if they are angry and have reacted like that I completely understand. But I should just say that we should all just wait and watch the film so that we understand where they are coming from and what the intent is.

Q) Tell us about your upcoming projects.

Ans) I am always working on a couple of things but when I'm making a movie, I just get so consumed it's like being pregnant. I have got two scripts, but I just can't get into it because there is always some detail left to fill in and if I have any mind space left I would rather put it into this movie right now because once it's gone then I shut this door. I think movies are like children they need undivided attention.