Disha Patani flaunts her sexy curves in pink bikini, drops drool-worthy photo on Instagram

Disha Patani is the queen of beachwear, and she's living up to her title by posting a new photo on Instagram wearing a pink bikini that's making internet users sweat.

As soon as she posted the photo her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff commented with fire emojis.

Take a look-

Meanwhile, Disha recently completed shooting for the upcoming action-drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Disha Patani confirmed the news on Saturday with a quirky video shot on the film set. In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Disha could be seen grooving on 'Who Sexy I'm Sexy' viral song with Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "And it's a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra."Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role.

She is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, and the two have been spotted together several times, including on New Year's Eve.

On the work front, 'Heropanti 2' is the sequel of Tiger's debut film 'Heropanti' released in 2014. It also marked the debut of Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. The upcoming sequel stars Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supporting role. The film's music is being composed by A. R. Rahman. Famous choreographer Ahmed Khan will direct this romantic action film. 'Heropanti 2' is not the first time that Tiger and Tara have been paired up together. The actors also shared the screen space in 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019.