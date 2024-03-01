Twitter
Headlines

IAS officer Kritika Mishra shares tips to crack UPSC exam on social media

PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar from today

From GST to FASTag KYC: Six rules to change from March 1; check details

Diljit Dosanjh says he had doubts over Amar Singh Chamkila, reveals why he thought Imtiaz Ali will sue him

DNA TV Show: Why some countries, including Japan and Singapore, witnessing decline in population

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From GST to FASTag KYC: Six rules to change from March 1; check details

Diljit Dosanjh says he had doubts over Amar Singh Chamkila, reveals why he thought Imtiaz Ali will sue him

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

10 players who captained two IPL teams

8 unknown relations of Mahabharata

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

Kaagaz 2 movie review: Satish Kaushik delivers tearjerker of a performance in final film; Anupam, Darshan shine

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says he had doubts over Amar Singh Chamkila, reveals why he thought Imtiaz Ali will sue him

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as the singer's wife Amarjot Kaur. The AR Rahman musical will release on Netflix on April 12.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 06:13 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila/Netflix India YouTube
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday said he was initially sceptical to be part of Imtiaz Ali's Hindi film Amar Singh Chamkila as he felt the director wouldn't be able to do justice with the life story of the late revolutionary Punjabi singer. The upcoming drama will narrate the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, who is referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'. Regarded as one of the best live-stage performers to have come from Punjab, Chamkila and his wife, singing partner Amarjot were killed in 1988.

In the Netflix film, Dosanjh plays the title role with Parineeti Chopra starring as Amarjot. Dosanjh said before Ali approached him for the movie, he had already been part of a Punjabi film titled Jodi, which revolved around the life story of Chamkila and Amarjot. The actor said the movie unfortunately couldn't see the light of the day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When I got to know that in Bollywood (Hindi), there's a film being made on Chamkila, I wondered what (kind) of film they would make. When I got a call from Imtiaz sir, I thought he would sue us as he has the rights (to Chamkila's story) and we didn't have it. But he said, 'I want to cast you for the film'. I said, 'We already have the story. If you still think that you want to make a film with me, we will see'," Dosanjh said at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai.

However, Dosanjh's perception changed after he heard the script of Ali's movie and was amazed by the director's attention to detail. "I thought I knew a lot about Chamkila before meeting him (Ali). When I heard his perspective, it was completely different. It was a big thing for us that his story was being said in such a big manner. When sir offered me the film, I surrendered to his vision," he said.

Ali, best known for films such as Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, and Rockstar, said he was keen to explore the story of Chamkila, whom he referred to as a "superstar singer". "What I liked about Chamkila is that he is a grassroots superstar, and his songs are still being sung. He is very popular and he was a grassroots-level artist. We felt we should make a film on him," the director said.

Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil have contributed to the soundtrack of Amar Singh Chamkila. Dosanjh and Chopra have sung the songs in the movie. Rahman said it was his "dream" to compose music for a film that had a connection to Punjabi music. "It was a long dream of mine to do a Punjabi music film. When they approached me, they already had songs of Chamkila in the film, and I was like, 'The songs are already done, so what will I do?'. Both Parineeti and Diljit have sung songs. We had our take for the movie, and made it like a musical. Some parts are like Broadway musicals where we have characters talking about Chamkila," the music director added.

Rahman, who has worked with Ali on Highway, Rockstar, and Tamasha, believes the director has reinvented himself with the upcoming movie. Dosanjh said he is happy with the way the film's music has turned out. "I was wondering how they will do the music of the film, but when you have AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan and Irshad Kamil ji then (it's a great thing). The songs of Chamkila are in Punjabi but there are other songs being played in the background in Hindi. We have original songs of Chamkila," he said.

Dosanjh also praised co-star Chopra for nailing her character of Amarjot. "Then I was thinking who will play the role of Amarjot, because she would sing tougher than Chamkila. But when they said, Parineeti ji... I've heard her songs... But to sing like Amarjot is a different thing, and she did very well," he said. 

Chopra said she learnt a lot from Dosanjh while working on the film. "When I signed this film, it was truly a dream role. Before shooting this film, I used to think I speak Punjabi well and I could sing songs well. Then I met Diljit ji, I got a reality check in both departments. I was a student in front of Diljit. I used to check my diction with Diljit. (That) I am pronouncing the word correctly or not, or how should I do it? The biggest challenge for us was that we should not sing like us. We had to try to sing like Amarjot and Chamkila," she added.

Amar Singh Chamkila is set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix. It is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested in 'land grab, sexual assault' cases

Meet woman whose husband has Rs 36690 crore net worth, but she hasn't bought new saree in 30 years, her own net worth...

Meet Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, his parents wanted him to pursue PhD but...

Lake Mansarovar in Asia to Bahamas in North America: Beautiful pics of Earth from ISS go viral

Meet IIT-JEE topper, got AIR 1, left IIT Bombay after a year, he is now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE