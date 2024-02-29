Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

Twitter
Rihanna has reached Jamagar for Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 10:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant-Rihanna/File photos
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is soon going to tie the knot with Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant in July. Before the main wedding, the Ambani family is hosting grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1-3. 

The festivities are expected to be a star-studded affair as multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Arjun Kapoor among others have already reached Jamnagar for the celebrations.

The pre-wedding functions will see performances from Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul. Headlining the list is the global pop star Rihanna, who is also one of the highest-paid musical artistes in the world. Robyn Rihanna Fenty was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on Thursday and her video went viral on social media.

The Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress is charging a whopping amount to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. While the exact amount has been kept under wraps, industry reports state that Rihanna charges anywhere between Rs 12 crore ($1.5 million) to Rs 66 crore ($12 million) to perform at a private event.

Microsoft's Bill Gates and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg have also reached India for the grand festivities. Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla are also on the guests list. Popular American illusionist David Blaine is also expected to show his amazing magic tricks at one of the pre-wedding functions.

