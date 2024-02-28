trendingPhotosDetail

English

3079746

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Here's everything you need to know about Ishika Jaiwani, Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, who also works in Bollywood.

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Salman Khan and from Amitabh Bachchan to Katrina Kaif, famous Bollywood actors and actresses have their doppelgangers. Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger Ishika Jaiwani is quite close to the actress and also works in the Hindi film industry.

1. Ishika Jaiwani is stylish and beautiful

1/5 Ishika Jaiwani's striking resemblance to Sara Ali Khan has stunned the netizens. She is as stylish and beautiful as any other Bollywood actress.

2. Ishika Jaiwani with Sara Ali Khan

2/5 Ishika Jaiwani has shared multiple photos and reels with Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram. These pictures and videos have often gone viral on social media.

3. Ishika Jaiwani works as Sara Ali Khan's body double

3/5 Ishika Jaiwani works as Sara Ali Khan's body double in Bollywood. She has shared several such photos from ad and film shoots on her Instagram.

4. Ishika Jaiwani with Saif Ali Khan

4/5 Ishika Jaiwani is also close to Sara Ali Khan's family. She has shared a photo with her father and popular actor Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram.

5. Ishika Jaiwani with Ibrahim Ali Khan