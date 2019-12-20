Did Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan almost agree to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Headlines

Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena and Seth Rollins triumph; Rhea Ripley retains title by defeating Natalya

Amid heavy demand for tickets, midnight shows of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to be added

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

'May the upcoming year...': Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish for Shubman Gill goes viral

DNA TV Show: Decoding PM Modi, President Joe Biden's 'chemistry' during bilateral meeting ahead of G20 Summit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena and Seth Rollins triumph; Rhea Ripley retains title by defeating Natalya

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

Bowlers who have scored century in ODI

Sudha Murthy quotes that teach crucial life lessons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

VK Singh to welcome Biden, Ashwini Choubey to Sunak; List of Ministers who will receive G20 leaders

Amid heavy demand for tickets, midnight shows of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to be added

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Ridhi Dogra reacts to memes on her Jawan character Kaveri Amma, recalls ‘crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan almost agree to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi made an interesting revelation about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starring in a film together.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2019, 08:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's a dream for many Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans to see them together on the big screen just like Karan Arjun. In the past two years, they starred in each other's movies in special cameos. Like SRK played the role of a magician in Salman starrer Tubelight. Whereas the Bharat actor shook a leg with King Khan in a special song titled 'Isaqbaazi' in 2018 release Zero. But did you know they almost signed a film together this year?

Yes, talking about it, producer and actor Nikhil Dwivedi told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Mr Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it."

Earlier during an interaction with DNA After Hrs, when Salman was asked about being the most celebrated Khans currently, he said, "Not really. By the grace of God, the films that I’m choosing have done well. But it is not as if Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh are choosing bad or worse films. There are times when the movies I’ve chosen, to the best of my knowledge, haven’t worked. And then one film works and you’re back. SRK is a legend, as is Aamir. A bad movie here or there may happen, but they will always come back. Actually, tension toh mera hai. Aamir and SRK know their craft. I’ve heard people saying they’re not so sure about me (laughs)!"

Meanwhile, Nikhil has co-produced Salman starrer Dabangg 3 which hit the screens today.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Ghaziabad boy dies of rabies over a month after dog bite, know risks, symptoms

Nita Ambani led-Reliance Foundation scholarships open, provides grant up to Rs 2 lakh; know selection process, last date

Viral video: Woman verbally fights, pushes girl on Delhi metro, internet reacts

Tinnu Anand says he once fired Madhuri Dixit after she refused to remove her blouse for scene: 'Say good bye to...'

Shah Rukh Khan's 'biggest fan girl' slams Jawan? Here's truth behind viral video of woman calling Atlee film 'illogical'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE