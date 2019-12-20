Did Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan almost agree to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi made an interesting revelation about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starring in a film together.

It's a dream for many Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans to see them together on the big screen just like Karan Arjun. In the past two years, they starred in each other's movies in special cameos. Like SRK played the role of a magician in Salman starrer Tubelight. Whereas the Bharat actor shook a leg with King Khan in a special song titled 'Isaqbaazi' in 2018 release Zero. But did you know they almost signed a film together this year?

Yes, talking about it, producer and actor Nikhil Dwivedi told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Mr Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it."

Earlier during an interaction with DNA After Hrs, when Salman was asked about being the most celebrated Khans currently, he said, "Not really. By the grace of God, the films that I’m choosing have done well. But it is not as if Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh are choosing bad or worse films. There are times when the movies I’ve chosen, to the best of my knowledge, haven’t worked. And then one film works and you’re back. SRK is a legend, as is Aamir. A bad movie here or there may happen, but they will always come back. Actually, tension toh mera hai. Aamir and SRK know their craft. I’ve heard people saying they’re not so sure about me (laughs)!"

Meanwhile, Nikhil has co-produced Salman starrer Dabangg 3 which hit the screens today.