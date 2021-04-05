Did Randhir Kapoor 'accidentally' share Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son's photo with Taimur?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby on February 21, 2021. Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she gave birth to her baby boy. Randhir Kapoor, on Monday, posted a photo of the baby boy, whose name Kareena and Saif have not revealed yet.

Randhir immediately deleted the 'accidental' post but we were able to take a screenshot of the same.

Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her baby just a month back and is already back to work but with the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the new mommy is being extra careful while taking precautions. Last week, Kareena was papped in Mumbai, heading for a shoot. The actor, as always, posed patiently for the paparazzi but had her mask on the entire time.

Kareena worked throughout her pregnancy as she did during the birth of Taimur as well.

Speaking about it, Kareena had said in December, "No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It's just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, 'Now I want to put my feet up'. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? The more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother."