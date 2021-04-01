Inside details of Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's second son's nursery with wooden flooring, European wallpaper

Granddaughter of late actor Hrishikesh Mukherjee's supermodel-turned-interior designer Tapur Chatterjee has designed the nursery of Bollywood's star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son, who they welcomed on February 15, 2021.

For the unversed, unlike the first time when they welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan into their lives, Kareena and Saif, this time around have been very private about the arrival of their second child. The couple hasn't shared any photo of the little one where his face is shown and still hasn't announced his name!

So, as fans await the announcement of the little's one's name and a picture where they get to see how the celebrity couple's second son looks, here are some details about his nursery that has been designed by Tapur Chatterjee.

According to Pinkvilla, when Kareena approached Tapur to design her second's son's nursery, the latter too was expecting her second child. "When she called, I had just delivered, and I didn't know about her date as well. But when she mentioned it to me, I agreed to take it up," Tapur told Pinkvilla.

"Just like Taimur, her second baby also has a nursery of his own. It's a lovely room with wooden flooring and a louvred off white wardrobe to match the aesthetics. I have even kept Saif's royal background in mind, and have opted for a beautiful pastel grey European wallpaper for the room. The wallpaper has Panthers and Cheetahs on it,” revealed Tapur.

"We have used off white curtains, two olive green velvet wing chairs and a footstool. In fact, we have used a fair amount of wood for the handcrafted drawers and the changing table. It's really a stunning piece," Tapur added.

Tapur also revealed that the little one's nursery includes some beautiful family portraits of the couple's families. "It’s like a collage on one of the walls. The room has a vintage touch, but it's also nice and cozy," she further added.

Stating that she isn't one to opt for 'bold colours', Tapur revealed how she inherently connected with Kareena's sense and style of interiors. She said, "The colours need to be very calming and soothing, and luckily even Bebo's thought process was just the same. In fact, her entire house itself is stunning and has a beautiful blend of Indian and British old-world charm, which inherently I connect to as I have grown up in Kolkata and can relate to that set-up. It was a very smooth ride, in fact one of the smoothest I have to say."