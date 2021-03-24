Kareena Kapoor Khan beats mid-week blues with stunning no-makeup selfie

On Wednesday, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans to a stunning selfie as she waited for the weekend and indulged in some 'gram time' to beat the mid-week blues.

The 'Good Newwz' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a selfie as she flaunted her new haircut. The star exuded elegance in the photo, as she donned an off-white collared shirt and a minimal makeup look. Embracing her peachy glow, the star had looked stunning as she pulled her luscious locks on one side of her face and made only half of her face visible.

The actor had made a slight pout as she clicked a selfie-and her eyes had a slight hint of kohl, while she smiles and poses for the lens.

Taking to the caption, the actor wrote, "On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend" and added two laughing with teary eyes, and a 100 number emoticon.

Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora and more than 1.6 lakh fans liked the post within 40 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. Meanwhile, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire emoticons in awe of the picture post.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Before the arrival of the newborn, the couple were already parents to son Taimur Ali Khan, aged 4.

On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan.