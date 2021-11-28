Dia Mirza flaunts her ₹3 lakh bandhani red silk lehenga, sizzles in bold blouse- See Pictures

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on Saturday left her fans swooning when she released three pictures on social media. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a bandhani red silk lehenga, teamed up with a smoking hot blouse.

Gorgeous Dia Mirza took to Instagram and posted three photos in which she looked mesmerizing while posing in a red silk lehenga. Sharing the details in the caption, the actress wrote, “Work mode in this beautiful @graddrootbyanitadongre @anitadongre. A constellation of handmade Bandhani knots is released over this red silk lehenga set.”

She further mentioned, “The patterns are highlighted with their signature craft of gota patti and additionally embellished with sequins, zardozi and dori patterns. Pockets included. A piece from their expanding conscious couture carrying the legacies of artisans and ancient craft.”

In no time, her lehenga pictures went viral and people strated commenting on them. One of her fans wrote, “so so beautiful,u r the epitome of beauty,” the second one mentioned, “you are looking absolutely stunning. I cant take my eyes off you.” While the third one wrote, “very very Beautiful Dia ji Tussi great ho. Best medicine for all problems is.... LOVE.... Someone asked god , if it doesn't work ...? He smiled & Answered..’INCREASE THE DOSE..”

Take a look:

On the personal front, Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends on February 15 of this year. The couple welcomed their first kid, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14.