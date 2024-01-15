Deepika Padukone skips Fighter trailer launch amid rumours of tiff with Siddharth Anand, unfollows director on Instagram

Deepika Padukone skips Fighter trailer launch event in Mumbai amid rumours of a tiff with Siddharth Anand.

After delivering the blockbuster Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Siddharth Anand is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Fighter. The team of film unveiled the official trailer on Monday at a grand event with Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Siddharth Anand in attendance. However, Deepika Padukone gave the event a miss.

Siddharth Anand and Deepika Padukone are collaborating for the third time in Fighter after Bachna Ae Hasseno and Pathaan. However, recently there were rumours of a tiff between the two. Though Deepika skipped the trailer launch event of the film, she hyped up the team on social media. The actress' Instagram indicates she is unwell as she wrote, "Will miss my Squadron." She also added three emojis that indicate that the actor might have a fever. She further sent best wishes to the team and said, "Good Luck team #Fighter #FighterTrailer.”

Internet was also quick to notice that the actress has unfollowed the film's director on Instagram fueling the rumours that all is not well between Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand. However, the filmmaker still follows Deepika on Instagram. The actress and the director have still not commented on their rumoured tiff.

The fighter trailer was unveiled today at a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer shows how Deepika Padukone (Mini) and Hrithik Roshan (Patty) form a special response force and their first mission comes after the deadly Pulwama terror attack. While the fighters successfully lead an airstrike inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, this leads to a chain of events where rogue terror elements retaliate. The trailer gave a glimpse of intense aerial action leaving fans impressed.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an aerial actioner that also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anil Kapoor along with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also has Nag Ashwin's sci-fi dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani along with others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 9.