Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Ranveer Singh got validation from his wife-actress Deepika Padukone, and she has reviewed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in her own style.

Ranveer Singh is enjoying the positive response his latest love drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (RARKPK), has been receiving, and he is on cloud-9 as his actress-wife Deepika Padukone is also impressed with his acting chops. Yesterday, the power couple went on RARKPK's movie date. For the movie screening, Deepika Padukone wears a jacket with a picture of hubby Ranveer Singh’s Rocky picture.

After the screening, Ranveer recorded Deepika's reaction to the movie. He shot a video inside the car, where Deepika and Ranveer were grooving to What Jhumka. Ranveer even asked Deepika to re-create his dialogues. Deepika followed Ranveer's lines, and ended up praising her saying, "Nobody can do it better like you."

For the screening, Deepika wore a blue denim jacket with her husband Ranveer Singh’s name initials ‘RS’ written on the front and the Befike actor’s colourful image imprinted at the back. She completed her look with a white top, high-waist blue denim trousers, and oversized sunglasses. Ranveer, on the hand, opted for an all-black hooded sweatshirt, matching trousers, face mask, beanie cap, and sunglasses.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide in two days. After collecting Rs 11.10 crore on its first day, the romantic comedy saw more than 44% growth in its collection on the second day earning Rs 16.05 crore on the second day, taking the two-day net India collection to Rs 27.15 crore. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the net gross collection of Karan Johar's film stands at Rs 32 crore, and adding the overseas earning of Rs 18 crore, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected Rs 50 crore in its first two days.

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.