Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

ITR filing: Over 6 crore Income Tax Returns filed for 2022-23 fiscal before July 31 deadline

James Anderson's kids sweet gesture for their father in 5th Ashes Test goes viral - See Pic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Kangana Ranaut shares video of Karan Johar saying he can manipulate box office verdict, here's the truth

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Ranveer Singh got validation from his wife-actress Deepika Padukone, and she has reviewed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in her own style.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranveer Singh is enjoying the positive response his latest love drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (RARKPK), has been receiving, and he is on cloud-9 as his actress-wife Deepika Padukone is also impressed with his acting chops. Yesterday, the power couple went on RARKPK's movie date. For the movie screening, Deepika Padukone wears a jacket with a picture of hubby Ranveer Singh’s Rocky picture. 

After the screening, Ranveer recorded Deepika's reaction to the movie. He shot a video inside the car, where Deepika and Ranveer were grooving to What Jhumka. Ranveer even asked Deepika to re-create his dialogues. Deepika followed Ranveer's lines, and ended up praising her saying, "Nobody can do it better like you." 

Here's the video

For the screening, Deepika wore a blue denim jacket with her husband Ranveer Singh’s name initials ‘RS’ written on the front and the Befike actor’s colourful image imprinted at the back. She completed her look with a white top, high-waist blue denim trousers, and oversized sunglasses. Ranveer, on the hand, opted for an all-black hooded sweatshirt, matching trousers, face mask, beanie cap, and sunglasses. 

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide in two days. After collecting Rs 11.10 crore on its first day, the romantic comedy saw more than 44% growth in its collection on the second day earning Rs 16.05 crore on the second day, taking the two-day net India collection to Rs 27.15 crore. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the net gross collection of Karan Johar's film stands at Rs 32 crore, and adding the overseas earning of Rs 18 crore, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected Rs 50 crore in its first two days.

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets undercare Manipur BJP MLA, writes to party chief Nadda

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Ratan Tata spotted taking rare trip in Tata Harrier SUV, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE