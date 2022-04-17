Deepika Padukone gets BRUTALLY trolled for returning to Mumbai after Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding was the event of the month. The duo's big-fat wedding and last night's reception grabbed eyeballs for the grand celebration. Just a day after the reception, Deepika Padukone returned to the city, and she got trolled mercilessly for arriving after her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir's wedding. The Piku actress got papped at the airport on Sunday, and as the video surfaced online, netizens made their assumptions.

Many netizens added that Deepika planned her trip to avoid Ranbir-Alia wedding. A user commented, "Ranbir ki Shaadi hote hi wapas as gayi." Another user commented, "Ranbir and Deepika Means hamari adhuri kahani......hamari adhuri kahani." One of the users also added, "She came back after alia ranbir wedding is over." A netizen mocked her and said, "Vapis aa gayi Deepika (laughter emoji)." Another netizen ridiculed her arrival and said, "Chalo ab reception over..ab ghar chalte he."

There were few supporters of Deepika, and they tried to defend her. Many of them poured out their love by sharing 'heart' emoji on comment box. A fan added, "Not even the newest wife could pull this glow." Another Deepika fan asserted how Ranbir also missed Deepika-Ranveer's reception and said, "To all those who are still stuck in the past and saying ki RK ki wedding hone ke baad aa gayi then let me tell you that doesn't even matter to her a percent. Most of the celebs are shooting in different locations of our country so coming and going this frequently is common. If you have to even think then think why did Rk and Alia gave a miss to Ranveer and Deepika's reception while they were still in Mumbai. Mostly everyone went there including PC but not Ranbir. So, samajhdar ko ishara kafi hai."

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan, which met with polarised reactions. She will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, and with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.