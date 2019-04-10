Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh candy - Check out his naughty response

Ranveer Singh usually goes on a commenting spree with Deepika Padukone. This time however things were reversed since Deepika Padukone commented on Ranveer Singh's post. Just like Ranveer, she left a lustrous comment on an image he posted on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh had uploaded photos from his photoshoot for an eyewear. The 'Padmaavat' actor looked dapper in a moustache, stubble and glasses. Along with many other comments, Ranveer received a special comment from his wife Deepika Padukone. Dippy went on to call him 'candy'. Ranveer's PDA for his wife was quite visible since he sent her a tongue emoticon as a reply.

Here, see screenshot of the same:

Ranveer Singh has been prepping for Kabir Khan's 83 with his team in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Kapil Dev also went on to teach the actor. In the movie, based on 1983 World Cup win for India, Ranveer plays the role of then Indian captain Kapil Dev. The movie also stars Saaqib Saleem (who plays Mohinder Amarnath), Harrdy Sandhu (who will eassy the role of Madan Lal), Chirag Patil (who will appear as his father Sandip Patil), Tahir Raj Bhasin (as Sunil Gavaskar), Ammy Virk (as Balvinder Singh Sandhu) and Jiiva (as Krishnamachari Srikanth) among others.

Meanwhile Deepika Padukone has begun shooting for her next film 'Chhapaak'. She announced the project after a long time. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the story will trace the journey of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who is currently a social media activist and is renowned among A-listers. Deepika was recently spotted in her movie's look (Malti) while she was shooting for the film in Delhi. The movie would also star Vikranr Massey in a pivotal role.